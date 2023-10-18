DeKalb Elks Lodge to host memorial rededication ceremony

A large crowd gathered for a dedication ceremony marking the completion of phase one of the DeKalb Elks Veteran’s Memorial Plaza in DeKalb Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Elks Lodge 765 will host a rededication ceremony for the DeKalb Veterans Memorial.

The lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, will hold the ceremony at 6 p.m. Oct. 20, according to a news release.

The ceremony is free and open to the public.

The ceremony will honor the people and organizations that built the memorial. Women veterans and Eagle Scout Aidric Walters also are being honored. The ceremony features an installation of 100 new memorial bricks, a new World War I Memorial addition and a new U.S. Army bench sponsored by the Setchell family. Music is being performed by Ron Lofton. A welcome reception will be held after the ceremony.

For information, call 815-756-6912 or 815-756-1263, or email evans429@aol.com or FunMEevents@aol.com.