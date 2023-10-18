DeKalb city hall mural unveiling Thursday

Artist Danielle Casali and a volunteer work on a mosaic of the Kishwaukee River made using pieces of mirror on Oct. 11, 2023. A ribbon cutting for the mural on the south wall of DeKalb City Hall will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (Photo provided by city of DeKalb)

DeKALB – The community is invited to downtown DeKalb Thursday to witness the unveiling and a ribbon cutting of the new City Hall mural, made possible by volunteers and local artists.

The ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 164 E. Lincoln Highway, according to a news release.

Danielle Casali, who has completed mosaic projects across northern Illinois including in Malta, was selected by the Citizens’ Community Enhancement Commission and DeKalb City Council to create a two-story mural on the south wall of City Hall.

To recognize their contribution, volunteers are invited by Casali to attend Thursday’s ribbon cutting and sign the mural. Casali and city officials also are expected to make make brief remarks.

Using the theme of belonging and input from two community meetings, Casali created the mural’s design and then led its creation.

Beginning in April, groups of volunteers worked multiple days per week at the DeKalb Public Library to cut thousands of pieces of glass and arrange them into mosaic panels, according to the news release.

After the panels were installed on City Hall, volunteers helped Casali as she completed the painted portions of the mural and a large image of the Kishwaukee River made of pieces of mirror.

Creation of the mural was supported by a portion of a $50,000 T-Mobile Hometown Grant awarded to the Enhancement Commission for public art, according to the city.