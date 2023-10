The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce welcoming Walk and Talk with Dori LLC with a ribbon-cutting (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Walk and Talk with Dori LLC to its membership.

Chamber staff, board and community members and ambassadors celebrated Walk and Talk with Dori joining the DeKalb chamber with a ribbon-cutting Oct. 2, according to a news release.

Walk and Talk with Dori provides counseling sessions to help clients with their mental health.

For information, call 815-797-2382.