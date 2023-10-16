DeKalb Chamber welcomes This and That Collectibles

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce welcoming This and That Collectibles with a ribbon-cutting (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed This and That Collectibles to its membership.

Chamber staff, community, and board members and ambassadors celebrated This and That Collectibles joining the DeKalb chamber with a ribbon-cutting June 19, according to a news release.

This and That Collectibles, 520 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, sells vintage, primitive and antique furniture, jewelry and glassware.

For information, visit facebook.com/thisandthatcollectiblesllc or call 815-909-1069.