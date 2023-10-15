Habitat for Humanity DeKalb County informational meetings begin Monday

Shaw Local 2021 file photo – Volunteers help build the 15th Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County House in DeKalb. When completed, the ranch house will be 1,250 square feet and have five bedrooms and three bathrooms. (Katrina Milton)

DeKALB – Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County will hold online informational meetings for anyone who wants to become Habitat homeowners.

The meetings will be held at noon Oct. 16 and at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 via Zoom, according to a news release.

Admission to the meetings is free.

The meetings will explain the qualifications and requirements to be accepted as a partner family. Attendees only need to attend one session. The meetings are a requirement to submit an application. Registration is required to attend. To register, email familysupport@habitatdcil.org.