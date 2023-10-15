Habitat for Humanity DeKalb County informational meetings begin Monday

DeKALB – Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County will hold online informational meetings for anyone who wants to become Habitat homeowners.
The meetings will be held at noon Oct. 16 and at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 via Zoom, according to a news release.
Admission to the meetings is free.
The meetings will explain the qualifications and requirements to be accepted as a partner family. Attendees only need to attend one session. The meetings are a requirement to submit an application. Registration is required to attend. To register, email familysupport@habitatdcil.org.