Genoa Lions mums fundraiser a success

(Left to right); Genoa Lions Gene Bradford, Rene’ Van Der Heyden, Hector Feliciano, Ron Sheahan and Genoa Lions president Mike Dreska (Photo provided by the Genoa Lions Club )

GENOA – The Genoa Lions recently sold more than 400 mums during its annual mums fundraiser.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will support local and international charities through Lions International, according to a news release.

The flowers were provided by Yaeger Farms. Lions volunteers retrieved, sold and delivered mums to Genoa and Kingston community members.

The volunteers included Genoa Lions Hector Feliciano, Ron Sheahan, Gene Bradford and Rene’ Van Der Heyden and Genoa Lions President Mike Dreska.