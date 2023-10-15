DeKalb church welcomes new pastor

Reverend John Dorhauer (Photo provided by First Congregational United Church of Christ of DeKalb )

DeKALB – The First Congregational United Church of Christ of DeKalb recently welcomed the Rev. John Dorhauer as its new pastor.

Dorhauer began his ministry with a service Oct. 8 at the church, 615 N. First St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

He earned a master’s of divinity from Eden Seminary and a ministry doctorate from United Theological Seminary.

Dorhauer served in several leadership roles for the United Church of Christ. He is the author of two books. Dorhauer also served two terms as the United Church of Christ’s general minister and president.