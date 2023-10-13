Sycamore chalk pastel workshop features autumn theme

Sycamore public library in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

SYCAMORE – A Sycamore artist-in-residence will offer a chalk pastel workshop Saturday featuring autumn theme colors.

The event runs noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., Sycamore, according to a news release. Join Zantout at 2 p.m. for a live painting demonstration of pastel tips and tricks.

Explore the unique art of retired Sycamore art teacher and lifelong resident Anna Zantout, as she imparts her expertise in working with chalk pastels while celebrating the splendor of autumn.

All ages are welcome, no registration is required. Attendees are welcome to bring in their photos or choose from those provided.

For more information about “Autumn Pastels with Anna Zantout,” visit sycamorelibrary.org, email contact samanthas@sycamorelibrary.org, or call 815-895-2500 ext. 404