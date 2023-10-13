Stage Coach Players to perform ‘The Night Witches’ in DeKalb

Stage Coach Players cast members rehearse a scene for their upcoming production of "The Night Witches" (Photo provided by the Stage Coach Players )

DeKALB – The Stage Coach Players is set to open its next production, the dramatic play “The Night Witches,” on Oct. 19.

The play is scheduled to run for two weeks, according to a news release.

Performances of “The Night Witches” will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 to 21 and Oct. 27 to 28, at the Stage Coach Theatre, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb. There also will be a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 and 28.

“The Night Witches” tells the story of Nina and Vera, members of the all-female Soviet 588th Night Bomber Regiment. The women recently finished their navigator training and are preparing for their first night of combat missions. The regiment’s nerves and tensions run high as their commander, Zoya, offers encouragement and inspiration.

The women know their missions are difficult because of risky conditions and substandard equipment. The regiment bonds over their task to help Allied forces defeat the Nazi army. As they pass time awaiting their flight, they talk about their families, train, sing and embroider.

The cast includes Alexis Barkman as Nina, Jay Jarvis as Vera, Nina Fontana as Zoya, Michele McClane as Tatyana, Judi Harvin as Polina and Lacey Toigo as Serafima. The rest of the class features Dorcas Keating, Emelie Walton, Adriana Aumann-Weyenberg, Amelia McClane, Jessie Ellis, Mandy Wescott and Kelsey Hoyle.

“The Night Witches” is based on a true story and the 2019 play written by Rachel Bublitz. The Stage Coach production will be directed by Leigh Foulk, who is making her Stage Coach directorial debut.

Tickets cost $13 for seniors and children ages 13 and younger and $15 for everyone else.

Tickets are on sale online at stagecoachplayers.com or through the box office at 815-758-1940. The box office will open Oct. 15.