‘Shape and Shadow’ Halloween art exhibit opens Friday

Fargo Skatepark is seen July 24, 2023 at 641 E. Lincoln Highway in downtown DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – The Fargo Venue will host an opening reception for its “Shape and Shadow” group art exhibit Friday.

The reception will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at the venue, 641 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the exhibit is free and open to the public.

Attendees can meet the exhibit artists and Halloween aficionados. The reception features a craft activity, skate park activities and live painting by artist Ryan Swain. Refreshments will be served.

Participants can dress in spooky clothes. Artwork is available to buy.

“Shape and Shadow” includes artwork by DeKalb and Midwest artists. The art is themed around Halloween to immerse visitors in a world of mystery and enchantment. The artists include Yesenia Arroyo, Sophie Bergagna, Lee Bishop, Brad Cahill, Helen Celewicz, Katie Drum, Danni Hernandez, Donovan Holland, Rachel Joyce, Eric Kraybill, Kate Lassiter, Michael Leeson, Grace Miccolis, Laura Nienhueser, Aliya Noor, Doug Overton, Yetzey Reyes, Ivy Schneck, April Startzel, Maxine Stewart, Grant Swanberg, Diego Torres, Maeve Wallace, Jackie Weides and Arin Whitmore.

The Fargo Venue, established in 2021, is a multipurpose venue space for art shows, classes, events and live music in downtown DeKalb.

The exhibit will run through Oct. 31.

For information, visit fargovenue.com or katiedrum.com.