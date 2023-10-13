NIU theater presents ‘The Caucasian Chalk Circle’

DeKALB – NIU’s School of Theatre and Dance will present “The Caucasian Chalk Circle” at The Black Box Theater starting Friday.

Shows run Oct. 13, 14, 19 and 20 at 7:30 p.m., with matinee performances, Oct. 15 and 21 at 2 p.m. in the Stevens Building, 200 University Circle, DeKalb.

This adaptation by Alexander Gelman, who also directs the production, embraces Brecht’s “epic theater” and will leave viewers with a new definition of what it means to be an audience member, according to a news release. Music is woven throughout the story and the ensemble of actors playing various roles keeps the audience engaged and looking for familiar faces.

Tickets are free for NIU students. Non-NIU student tickets are $12, Senior and NIU staff tickets are $18, and tickets for the general public tickets are $20. To purchase tickets, visit go.niu.edu/arts-tickets and log in or create an account to view ticket options and to purchase tickets. NIU’s box office is completely digital, so tickets must be purchased online before the show.

Parking in the NIU Visitor lot or parking garage is free and located directly in front of the Stevens Building. Accessible parking is available, and the building is also wheelchair accessible. Accessible seating arrangement is available, email dspizzirri@niu.edu for more info.

The Black Box Theater is equipped with high-capacity HEPA filters that create proper air circulation for the safety of audience members. Theaters are cleaned regularly between performances and masks are always welcome.