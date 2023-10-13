October 13, 2023
Halloween storytelling offered in DeKalb Saturday

By Shaw Local News Network
The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a “The Haunted Page, Tricks and Tales for October Eves” program by author, magician, and storyteller William Pack.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the program at 2 p.m. Oct. 14 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The program is free and open to the public.

Pack will tell interactive horror-themed stories. The stories are inspired by Edgar Allan Poe, Mary Shelly, Bram Stoker, M.R. James, and Shirley Jackson. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.