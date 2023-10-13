Halloween storytelling offered in DeKalb Saturday

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a “The Haunted Page, Tricks and Tales for October Eves” program by author, magician, and storyteller William Pack.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the program at 2 p.m. Oct. 14 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The program is free and open to the public.

Pack will tell interactive horror-themed stories. The stories are inspired by Edgar Allan Poe, Mary Shelly, Bram Stoker, M.R. James, and Shirley Jackson. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.