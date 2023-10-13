Glidden Homestead to host ‘Uncle Joe’s Jubilee’ fundraiser in DeKalb

Joseph F. Glidden (Photo provided by the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center )

DeKALB – The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center will host an “Uncle Joe’s Jubilee” fundraiser to benefit the homestead Oct. 21.

The fundraiser will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Hopkins Park Terrace Room, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the fundraiser is open to the public.

The fundraiser includes a raffle for handcrafted items and Chicago Cubs and Egyptian Theatre tickets.

Dinner will be catered by Country Store and Catering. Pianist Travis Erikson and baritone Harrison Hintzsche will perform.

The Kishwaukee Valley Art League also will display art inspired by the homestead and grounds. The artwork is available to buy.

Joseph Glidden created the world’s most commercially successful barbed wire in 1873. The invention earned him the nickname “The Father of Barbed Wire.” Glidden also was known as “Uncle Joe” by local residents for his philanthropic contributions. The contributions include a hospital, railroad passage through his property and donating land for Northern Illinois University.

Tickets are $45 a person, $80 for two or $320 for a table of eight. To buy tickets, email info@gliddenhomestead.org, call 815-756-7904, visit GliddenHomestead.org, or by visiting the museum, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, on Sundays between noon and 4 p.m.

Operations of the Homestead are funded through events like its annual fundraiser and are critical to the continued preservation and development of the Homestead, recognized with two National Register of Historic Places sites. In September 2024 the Homestead will celebrate the 150th anniversary of “The Winner” patent by hosting a nationwide barbed wire exposition show.

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center is a nonprofit organization working to preserve the home and barn while providing educational opportunities to the public.

For information, email info@gliddenhomestead.org, call 815-756-7904, or visit GliddenHomestead.org.