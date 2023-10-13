Ghost-arium craft event set for Saturday at the DeKalb library

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a craft event for patrons to create a ghost-arium this weekend.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the event at 1 p.m. on Saturday, in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, according to a news release.

The event is free and intended for people ages 10 and older.

Participants can create a spooky scene for ghosts inside a terrarium. Supplies are being provided. Registration is not required to attend, but space is limited.

For information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400