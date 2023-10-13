October 12, 2023
Shaw Local
Ghost-arium craft event set for Saturday at the DeKalb library

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a craft event for patrons to create a ghost-arium this weekend.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the event at 1 p.m. on Saturday, in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, according to a news release.

The event is free and intended for people ages 10 and older.

Participants can create a spooky scene for ghosts inside a terrarium. Supplies are being provided. Registration is not required to attend, but space is limited.

For information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400