First-time homebuyers workshop Saturday in DeKalb

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Are you a first-time home buyer or thinking of taking that first big step into homeownership, and feeling overwhelmed with questions? A free workshop will be offered Saturday in DeKalb.

The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the workshop at 11 a.m. Saturday in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The workshop is free and intended for adults.

Patrons can gain a better understanding of the homebuying process. Attendees will also learn frequently asked questions, downpayment myths and misconceptions, and what the process looks like. The workshop is being led by realtor Ashley Jones. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.