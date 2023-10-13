October 13, 2023
DeKalb County Democrats to host petition drive for election candidates seeking 2024 office

Volunteers needed for petition circulation, according to a news release

Stickers await people who cast their ballots on the first day of early voting Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the polling place in the DeKalb County Legislative Center in Sycamore. Any registered voter in DeKalb County may choose to vote early, in person or through the mail, ahead of the June 28 primary election.

DeKALB – DeKalb County Democrats will hold a petition drive for candidates seeking office in the 2024 elections on Saturday and Sunday.

All are invited. The drive runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, volunteers should meet at Ellisons Bakery, 344 E. State St. in Sycamore. On Sunday, volunteers should meet at Lyons Park, 900 W. Taylor St. in DeKalb.

Volunteers will go out and help collect signatures for aspiring candidates.

The candidate filing period doesn’t open until Nov. 27, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections. However, petitions to collect voter signatures could begin circulating as of Sept. 5.

The DeKalb County Democrats also announced this week that the party has “a nearly full slate of democratic candidates” and will be collecting signatures for the candidates every weekend from now until Dec. 4, according to a news release.