DeKalb County Democrats to host petition drive for election candidates seeking 2024 office

DeKALB – DeKalb County Democrats will hold a petition drive for candidates seeking office in the 2024 elections on Saturday and Sunday.

All are invited. The drive runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, volunteers should meet at Ellisons Bakery, 344 E. State St. in Sycamore. On Sunday, volunteers should meet at Lyons Park, 900 W. Taylor St. in DeKalb.

Volunteers will go out and help collect signatures for aspiring candidates.

The candidate filing period doesn’t open until Nov. 27, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections. However, petitions to collect voter signatures could begin circulating as of Sept. 5.

The DeKalb County Democrats also announced this week that the party has “a nearly full slate of democratic candidates” and will be collecting signatures for the candidates every weekend from now until Dec. 4, according to a news release.