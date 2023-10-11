Sandwich library events set for October

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich, announced its schedule of upcoming events it will host in October.

The event schedule includes:

Break the Silence Vigil with Safe Passage: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11. Patrons can help raise awareness for domestic violence. The vigil also features a survivor speak out. The event is free and open to the public.

Card Making with Jennifer Boring: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19. Boring will teach attendees how to make four Halloween cards. The event is free and open to the public.

Murder in the Library: 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 20. Patrons can participate in the library’s annual after-hours murder mystery game. The event is free and intended for people ages 12 and older.

Pajama Movie Night: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 23. Patricipants will be able to watch the movie “Coco” in their pajamas. Refreshments are being provided. Attendees can bring a blanket and pillow. The event is open to the public. Registration is encouraged to attend. To register, visit sandwichpld.org/events/calendar/kids-programs/pajama-movie-night.

Masterpiece Massacre: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7. Patrons can try to recreate their favorite art piece. Snacks will be provided. Attendees should bring a print copy of the art they want to recreate. The event costs $5. Registration is encouraged to attend and begins Nov. 6. To register, visit sandwichpld.org/events/calendar/adult-programs/masterpiece-massacre.

For information, visit sandwichpld.org/.