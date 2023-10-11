October 11, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Sandwich library events set for October

By Shaw Local News Network
Sandwich Public Library

Sandwich Public Library (Shaw Local News Network)

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich, announced its schedule of upcoming events it will host in October.

The event schedule includes:

  • Break the Silence Vigil with Safe Passage: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11. Patrons can help raise awareness for domestic violence. The vigil also features a survivor speak out. The event is free and open to the public.
  • Card Making with Jennifer Boring: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19. Boring will teach attendees how to make four Halloween cards. The event is free and open to the public.
  • Murder in the Library: 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 20. Patrons can participate in the library’s annual after-hours murder mystery game. The event is free and intended for people ages 12 and older.
  • Pajama Movie Night: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 23. Patricipants will be able to watch the movie “Coco” in their pajamas. Refreshments are being provided. Attendees can bring a blanket and pillow. The event is open to the public. Registration is encouraged to attend. To register, visit sandwichpld.org/events/calendar/kids-programs/pajama-movie-night.
  • Masterpiece Massacre: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7. Patrons can try to recreate their favorite art piece. Snacks will be provided. Attendees should bring a print copy of the art they want to recreate. The event costs $5. Registration is encouraged to attend and begins Nov. 6. To register, visit sandwichpld.org/events/calendar/adult-programs/masterpiece-massacre.

For information, visit sandwichpld.org/.