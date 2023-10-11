Northern Rehab to host fall injury prevention presentation

SYCAMORE – Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists and the Kishwaukee Family YMCA will host a “Fall and Injury Prevention” presentation as part of their Lunch and Learn Educational Series.

The event will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Kishwaukee Family YMCA, 2500 Bethany Road, Sycamore, according to a news release.

Admission to the event is free.

Physical therapist Kristin Christian will discuss fall effects, how to identify fall risk factors, fall prevention guidelines and balance exercises to minimize fall risk. Refreshments are provided by Hy-Vee. Because of limited space, registration is required to attend. To register, call 815-756-9577 or visit kishymca.org.

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists is a physical therapist-owned and operated physical therapy practice providing clients with customized care for more than 45 years.

The Kishwaukee Family YMCA is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to enrich the spirit, mind and body of all those in the community, especially families and children, regardless of ability to pay.

For information, visit kishymca.org or northernrehabpt.com/events or call 815-756-9577 or 815-756-8524.