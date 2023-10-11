October 11, 2023
Kishwaukee Sunrise Rotary donation helps buy classroom, cots, play equipment for Sycamore church

SYCAMORE – The Kishwaukee Sunrise Rotary Club recently donated a Rotary District $6,420 grant and club funds to the Federated Church and Preschool.

The preschool, 612 W. State St., Sycamore, will use the donations to buy classroom equipment, a play kitchen and more than 30 cots, according to a news release.

The church added a full-time fall child care classroom. A preschool room also is being turned into a child care room. The rooms will offer full-time child care to families who need assistance. Part-time preschool still is being provided.

The Federated Church in Sycamore has provided part-time preschool programming since 1968.

The Kishwaukee Sunrise Rotary Club is a Rotary International chapter that awards scholarships; provides elderly, youth and disabled services; provides vocational service; and promotes international understanding through educational and humanitarian programs.