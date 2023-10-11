Egyptian Theatre’s ‘Horror Film Series’ runs through October

DeKALB – The Egyptian Theatre’s Horror Film Series continues through October.
The theater, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb, will shows a movie every Tuesday through Oct. 31, according to a news release.
Admission to the film series is open to the public.
The theater will screen a selection of classic horror movies. The movies range from sequels to retro movies.
The movie lineup includes:
- Tuesday: “Friday the 13th Part 2″
- Oct. 17: “The Thing”
- Oct. 24: “The Shining”
- Oct. 31: “Halloween” (1979)
Tickets cost $10. To buy tickets, visit egyptiantheatre.org, call 815-758-1225, or visit the Egyptian Theatre box office.
The Egyptian Theatre is owned and operated by Preservation of Egyptian Theatre Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
For information, visit egyptiantheatre.org.