Egyptian Theatre’s ‘Horror Film Series’ runs through October

The exterior of the Egyptian Theatre, including the newly constructed addition on the left. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – The Egyptian Theatre’s Horror Film Series continues through October.

The theater, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb, will shows a movie every Tuesday through Oct. 31, according to a news release.

Admission to the film series is open to the public.

The theater will screen a selection of classic horror movies. The movies range from sequels to retro movies.

The movie lineup includes:

Tuesday: “Friday the 13th Part 2″

Oct. 17: “The Thing”

Oct. 24: “The Shining”

Oct. 31: “Halloween” (1979)

Tickets cost $10. To buy tickets, visit egyptiantheatre.org, call 815-758-1225, or visit the Egyptian Theatre box office.

The Egyptian Theatre is owned and operated by Preservation of Egyptian Theatre Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

For information, visit egyptiantheatre.org.