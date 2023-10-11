Cortney Strohacker receives Heart of Community award for supporting local businesses

(Left to right); Tia Anderson and Courtney Strohacker (Photo provided by Heartland Bank and Trust Company )

DeKALB – Courtney Strohacker has been named the recipient of Heartland Bank and Trust Co.’s 2023 Heart of Our Community award.

Strohacker was presented the award during Heartland Bank’s Business After Hours event Sept. 12, according to a news release.

She received a trophy and a $100 Visa gift card from Tia Anderson, Heartland Bank’s DeKalb branch manager. The award annually recognizes residents who stand out by volunteering to help others in the community.

Strohacker is described as someone who always supports local businesses.

Fellow resident LaCretia Kronan’s nomination story explained how she had out-of-town family visiting for a birthday celebration. Kronan was unable to find an available hotel because of a convention.

She explained her problem to Strohacker, and Strohacker contacted local businesses to find the guests rooms. Strohacker convinced a local hotel to open nine additional rooms, according to a news release.

Heartland Bank and Trust is a community bank that offers financial services to municipal entities and retail and commercial customers throughout Illinois and eastern Iowa.

