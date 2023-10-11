Barb City Manor receives funds to help modernize elevator

(Left to right); Jerry Gorchels and Sarah Davis (Photo provided by Barb City Manor )

DeKALB – Barb City Manor recently received a $2,000 donation from the First Congregational Church of DeKalb to help the manor’s ongoing goal to modernize the building’s elevator for its residents.

The project includes replacing the manor’s more than 60-year-old elevators for residents and visitors’ safety and accessibility, according to a news release.

The check was presented to Barb City Manor executive director Sarah Davis by First Congregational Church community mission and outreach coordinator Jerry Gorchels.

Barb City Manor is a nonprofit retirement home that serves low-to-moderate-income senior citizens ages 62 and older.

For information, visit barbcitymanor.org.