Learn more about history of slavery across America with author Clint Smith

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County History Center will host a virtual “Fireside Chat with Clint Smith” program as part of its Arts in Action project fall series.

The program will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday online, according to a news release.

Admission to the program is free.

The program will explore “How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning With the History of Slavery Across America” by Clint Smith. Attendees also can learn about his YouTube series called “Crash Course Black American History.”

Registration is encouraged to attend. To register, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org.

Smith taught high school English in Prince George’s County, Maryland. He received Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, New America, Emerson Collective, Art For Justice Fund, Cave Canem and National Science Foundation fellowships.

Smith wrote the poetry collections “Above Ground” and “Counting Descent.” He has had essays, scholarly writings and poems published in The New Yorker, The New York Times Magazine, The New Republic, Poetry Magazine, The Paris Review and the Harvard Educational Review.

Smith is a staff writer at The Atlantic.

Upcoming Arts in Action programs include “Early Mexican Settlements in Railroad Boxcar Communities, the Chicago Metro Area and Midwest Region” on Oct. 18; “Too Close to Home: Tim Egan’s ‘Fever in the Heartland’” on Nov. 9; and “1619: The Journey of a People, the Musical” on Nov. 16.

The Arts in Action project is a partnership through the DeKalb County History Center and Ellwood House Museum funded by Illinois Humanities and the DeKalb County Community Mental Health Board.

For information, call 815-895-5762 or email info@dekalbcountyhistory.org.