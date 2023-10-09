October 09, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

DeKalb business features jewelry made from regional native plants

By Shaw Local News Network
The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce welcoming Nature’s HandyWork with a ribbon-cutting

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce welcoming Nature’s HandyWork with a ribbon-cutting (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – A DeKalb business featuring handmade jewelry using native plants from the Fox and Illinois River valleys was recently welcomed to the city’s business community.

Nature’s HandyWork was welcomed Sept. 7 to the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce by chamber staff, ambassadors, and board members, along with community members, according to a news release.

Tori Eisenberg is the owner of her flagship product, Nature’s HandyWork. Using nature’s gifts, she custom makes one-of-a-kind jewelry from plants native to the Fox and Illinois River Valleys. She makes a wide variety of items, and her simple, minimalist designs are loved by many.

Learn more about Nature’s HandyWork by visiting torieisenberg.com, or calling 815-414-1051.