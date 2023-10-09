DeKalb business features jewelry made from regional native plants

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce welcoming Nature’s HandyWork with a ribbon-cutting (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – A DeKalb business featuring handmade jewelry using native plants from the Fox and Illinois River valleys was recently welcomed to the city’s business community.

Nature’s HandyWork was welcomed Sept. 7 to the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce by chamber staff, ambassadors, and board members, along with community members, according to a news release.

Tori Eisenberg is the owner of her flagship product, Nature’s HandyWork. Using nature’s gifts, she custom makes one-of-a-kind jewelry from plants native to the Fox and Illinois River Valleys. She makes a wide variety of items, and her simple, minimalist designs are loved by many.

Learn more about Nature’s HandyWork by visiting torieisenberg.com, or calling 815-414-1051.