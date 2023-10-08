Kishwaukee College nursing students receive stethoscope award

MALTA – Five nursing students at Kishwaukee College recently received the Littmann Stethoscope Award for the fall semester.

The awards were presented by DeKalb’s 3M Community Support Group, according to a news release.

The recipients are Keyle Brown, Foluke Esan, Leslie Hernandez, Melissa Huneke and Michele Lidren. The students were given high-end stethoscopes created by the 3M Community Support Group.

The 3M Community Support Group has awarded Littmann stethoscopes to Kishwaukee nursing students since 2010.

For information, visit kish.edu/nursing or 3m.com.