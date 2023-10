DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Rock Solid Sayings to its membership.

Chamber staff, board and community members, and ambassadors celebrated Rock Solid Sayings joining the DeKalb chamber with a ribbon-cutting Sept. 14, according to a news release.

Rock Solid Sayings sand-carves and designs illustrations and sayings into natural stone, earthenware and glass to create gifts and decor.

For information, visit rocksolidsayings.com or call 815-201-2049.