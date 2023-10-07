Elmwood Cemetery gets funds to help restore, maintain local Civil War veteran gravesites

SYCAMORE – The new Elmwood Cemetery Endowment Fund was created to aid the Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore with maintenance, historic restoration and other needs for local gravesites of veterans who served in the Civil War.

The fund is administered through the DeKalb County Community Foundation, according to a news release.

The fund supports Elmwood Cemetery Company for general maintenance, historical restoration or preservation, historical burial site or war memorial maintenance, and other public enhancements at the Elmwood Cemetery, 901 S. Cross St., Sycamore.

The Elmwood Cemetery Company was formed in 1865 by local citizens who wanted a special place of honor for loved ones who fought in the Civil War, according to a news release. The citizens formed a board of managers to create a new cemetery in Sycamore. The board bought 18 acres of farmland from Henry L. Boies.

“We established the Elmwood Cemetery Endowment Fund to provide revenue for ongoing historical and public-facing needs,” John Boies, president of Elmood Cemetery Company, said in a news release. “As a 501c13 organization, the Elmwood Cemetery Company wants to provide donors with tax-deductible options for giving. The cemetery is a respected place where loved one’s rest, history and family genealogy are remembered, and guests can walk or gather. We take pride in this community treasure’s upkeep and ongoing restoration.”

Today, the Elmwood Cemetery is enclosed by restored iron fencing. Cast-iron gates mark the entrance. The cemetery gates belong to the National Register of Historic Places. The cemetery contains more than 100 documented Union Army veterans and war heroes of past and present, according to the news release.

“We are grateful to be working with the Elmwood Cemetery Company Board to establish this important Fund that honors people whose lives and accomplishments built, protected, and enhanced the quality of life for Sycamore and surrounding communities,” Foundation Executive Director Dan Templin said in the release.

Donations to any fund at the Community Foundation, including the Elmwood Cemetery Endowment Fund, can be made online at dekalbccf.org/donate or by mail to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL 60178. For questions or to discuss setting up a Fund that aligns with your charitable interests, contact Dan Templin at 815-748-5383 or dan@dekalbccf.org.