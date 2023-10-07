October 07, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

DeKalb celebrates new home for First United Methodist Church

First United Methodist Church joins DeKalb Chamber of Commerce

By Shaw Local News Network
The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce welcoming First United Methodist Church's new location with a ribbon-cutting

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce welcoming First United Methodist Church's new location with a ribbon-cutting (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed First United Methodist Church’s new DeKalb location to its membership.

Chamber staff, community and board members, and ambassadors celebrated First United Methodist Church joining the DeKalb chamber with a ribbon-cutting Sept. 8, according to a news release.

First United Methodist Church, 2501 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, offers various Sunday worship opportunities, youth Sunday school and child care programs.

For information, visit firstumc.net or call 815-756-6301.