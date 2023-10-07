DeKalb celebrates new home for First United Methodist Church

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed First United Methodist Church’s new DeKalb location to its membership.

Chamber staff, community and board members, and ambassadors celebrated First United Methodist Church joining the DeKalb chamber with a ribbon-cutting Sept. 8, according to a news release.

First United Methodist Church, 2501 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, offers various Sunday worship opportunities, youth Sunday school and child care programs.

For information, visit firstumc.net or call 815-756-6301.