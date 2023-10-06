Dimensions Dance Academy fall ballroom series begins Saturday

DeKALB – The Dimensions Dance Academy will begin its Fall Ballroom Series with Tango Night.

The Tango Night will be held from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Dimensions Dance Academy, 134 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, according to a news release.

The tango night is $20 per duo for lessons or social dancing, or $40 for the whole event.

The dance lessons are being taught by dance instructor Becca Steger. Steger will teach attendees tango dancing in the Dimension’s ballroom. Single tickets will be provided. Social dancing is available after the lessons. The academy also will offer a Salsa Night Nov. 4 and a Cha Cha Night Dec. 2.

Dimensions Dance Academy will partner with Tapa La Luna to offer complimentary appetizers or desserts to Tango Night participants.

For information, visit dimensionsdanceacademy.com.