Learn more about filmmaking at workshop Saturday in DeKalb

DeKALB – 815Cinema will host the second of its fall workshops about filmmaking techniques and equipment.

The workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Fargo Venue, 649 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the workshop is open to the public.

Attendees can learn about camera support, lighting and grip equipment, camera operating, and location sound recording. Filmmaking experience is not required to attend. Future workshops and meetings will be held Oct. 21 and Nov. 3.

815Cinema is a DeKalb County-based community filmmaking group made up of experienced filmmakers and those interested in learning about filmmaking.

For information, visit 815Cinema.org.