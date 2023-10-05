Fall enrollment at Kishwaukee College grows by 9.4% compared to 2022, says college

MALTA – Recently released data shows fall enrollment at Kishwaukee College grew 9.4% compared to 2022, according to a news release from the college.
The 10-day enrollment numbers for the fall semester follow an increased enrollment from the spring semester, too, according to the college. Between the summer and fall semesters this year, Kishwaukee College enrollment rose 10.5%.
The enrollment data marks a new 2023 trend for the college, which saw a 2022 semester enrollment growth, marking the first enrollment increase for the college since 2012.
“We are pleased to see so many students choosing to attend Kishwaukee College. The College is committed to meeting the needs of our community, helping students create the life they want,” said Kishwaukee College President Laurie Borowicz in a news release.
According to Kishwaukee College, new student enrollment is up 17%, and more students are taking classes on campus than in the past four years.
Online instruction also continues at the college, with more than 36% of those enrolled taking online courses meant to help balance students’ schedules.
“The enrollment increases are a sign we are providing the best possible opportunities for our students. Kishwaukee College will continue to adapt to the changing needs of our students and the community,” said Bob Johnson, chair of the Kishwaukee College Board of Trustees, in a news release.
Kishwaukee College serves approximately 4,000 students annually, offering transfer programs, career-ready degrees and certificates, short-term training and more.