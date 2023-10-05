October 05, 2023
Shaw Local
DeKalb County History Center annual Cemetery Walk Sunday

‘Etched in Stone’ walk starts at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore

By Shaw Local News Network
Shaw Local file photo – Volunteer Joe McCormick talks about the life of Marshal Stark, who was an early pioneer, during the Etched in Stone cemetery walk Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore. The event, hosted by the DeKalb County History Center, told the stories of some local individuals who are buried there. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County History Center will host its annual “Etched in Stone” Cemetery Walk touring local cemeteries Sunday.

The cemetery walk will be held at 1:30 p.m. starting at the Elmwood Cemetery, 901 S. Cross St., Sycamore, according to a news release.

Admission to the walk is open to the public. The cemetery walk costs $5 to attend.

Attendees can tour different locations across the cemetery.

The walk will highlight Soldier Row and Sycamore’s role in the Civil War. The Civil War veterans being featured are Benjamin Snow, Peter Butts, Swen B. Peterson, Enoch Marchant, John R. Petrie and Martin Hare. The cemetery walk also includes the Dayton Ward family and Henry Boies.

A cemetery history overview will be held at the Mourning House. The walk will be led by volunteers and Sons of Union Veterans representatives.

For information, call 815-895-5762 or visit dekalbcountyhistory.org.