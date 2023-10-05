DeKalb County History Center annual Cemetery Walk Sunday

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County History Center will host its annual “Etched in Stone” Cemetery Walk touring local cemeteries Sunday.

The cemetery walk will be held at 1:30 p.m. starting at the Elmwood Cemetery, 901 S. Cross St., Sycamore, according to a news release.

Admission to the walk is open to the public. The cemetery walk costs $5 to attend.

Attendees can tour different locations across the cemetery.

The walk will highlight Soldier Row and Sycamore’s role in the Civil War. The Civil War veterans being featured are Benjamin Snow, Peter Butts, Swen B. Peterson, Enoch Marchant, John R. Petrie and Martin Hare. The cemetery walk also includes the Dayton Ward family and Henry Boies.

A cemetery history overview will be held at the Mourning House. The walk will be led by volunteers and Sons of Union Veterans representatives.

For information, call 815-895-5762 or visit dekalbcountyhistory.org.