Daughters of American Revolution Sycamore chapter marks Constitution Week

The Sycamore-based chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently celebrated Constitution Week with help from state Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore.

The General John Stark Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution based in Sycamore was presented with a copy of the Proclamation from the Illinois House of Representatives declaring Sept. 17 through Sept. 23 as Constitution Week in Illinois, according to a news release.

The Proclamation encourages citizens to reaffirm the ideals the framers of the Constitution had in 1787 by vigilantly protecting the freedoms guaranteed to us through this guardian of our liberties, according to the chapter. The chapter also created Constitution Week Displays at the DeKalb Public Library and the Malta Public Library.

On Sept. 17, 1787, at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, 39 delegates at the Constitutional Convention signed the Constitution of the United States of America. Almost 170 years later in 1955, the Daughters spearheaded an effort to set aside one week annually when Americans could celebrate this iconic signing. After petitioning Congress to set aside the week of Sept. 17 through Sept. 23, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed Constitution Week into law on Aug. 2, 1956.

Daughters of the American Revolution is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War, according to a news release.

The group advocates for the awareness, promotion and celebration of Constitution Week. The annual observance provides opportunities for educational initiatives and community outreach, two mission areas of importance to the National Society.

“By fostering knowledge of, and appreciation for, the Constitution and the inalienable rights it affords to all Americans, DAR helps to keep alive the memory of the men and women who secured our nation’s foundational liberties,” chapter members said in a news release.