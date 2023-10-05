Balika Balanced Acupuncture joins DeKalb chamber

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Balika Balanced Acupuncture to its membership.

Chamber staff, board and community members, and ambassadors celebrated Balika Balanced Acupuncture joining the DeKalb Chamber with a ribbon-cutting Sept. 18, according to a news release.

Balika Balanced Acupuncture, 400 E. Hillcrest Drive, Suite 100, DeKalb, offers traditional medicine such as acupuncture, reflexology treatments, cupping, Usui reiki, gua sha and nutritional analysis.

For information, visit balikabalanced.com or call 815-310-5397.