October 05, 2023
Balika Balanced Acupuncture joins DeKalb chamber

By Shaw Local News Network
The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce welcoming Balika Balanced Acupuncture with a ribbon-cutting (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Balika Balanced Acupuncture to its membership.

Chamber staff, board and community members, and ambassadors celebrated Balika Balanced Acupuncture joining the DeKalb Chamber with a ribbon-cutting Sept. 18, according to a news release.

Balika Balanced Acupuncture, 400 E. Hillcrest Drive, Suite 100, DeKalb, offers traditional medicine such as acupuncture, reflexology treatments, cupping, Usui reiki, gua sha and nutritional analysis.

For information, visit balikabalanced.com or call 815-310-5397.