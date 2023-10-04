Learn about the Golden Age of Radio in DeKalb Thursday

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host “Radio in the 1950s: From Golden Age to TV Age” and “Lights Out, Everybody: Mystery and Horror during the Golden Age of Radio” presentations.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the presentations at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5 in the lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The presentations are free and open to the public.

The first presentation explores television’s rise, how radio stars and shows joined television, and radio’s evolution. The second presentation features sound clips from radio’s best-known horror and mystery programs to show how radio can create mental pictures. The presentations will be led by Steve Darnall. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.