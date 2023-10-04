Learn about Latino music as cultural history at Wednesday Ellwood House program

DeKALB – Those interested in learning more about Latino music as a cultural history are invited to attend a program Wednesday in DeKalb.

Music and culture journalist Catalina Maria Johnson will lead the program “Latinos in Illinois and the USA: Music as a Cultural History.” It kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at the Ellwood House Museum, 420 Linden Place.

“We are excited to have Catalina Maria Johnson kick off our fall Arts in Action programming, made possible through a generous grant from the DeKalb County Community Mental Health Board,” said Michelle Donahoe, DeKalb County History Center executive director.

Music can be viewed and “read” as a tool that shares the cultural values, roots and history of peoples, according to organizers and a news release from the history center. Numerous Latino musical genres share the concerns of Latinos throughout the years – from songs documenting daily life to celebration tunes to protest music and more – the music tells the stories of our lives, organizers said.

During the program, Johnson will focus on a broad overview of milestones of music over the centuries as a way of understanding the history, roots and concerns of Latinos in this land, with a special emphasis on Latino populations that have profoundly marked the state of Illinois’ culture and music, according to the release.

The presentation, paired with slides and musical samples, is lively and focused on participation, discussion, and exploration of complex topics through musical enjoyment.

Upcoming Arts in Action events include a fireside chat with New York Times bestselling author Clint Smith on Oct. 11, co-sponsored by Northern Illinois University. Another event, “Too Close to Home: Tim Egan’s ‘Fever in the Heartland’” with Amy Levin and Stan Arnold, takes place Nov. 9. Illinois Humanities Road Scholar Ted Williams II will present “1619: The Journey of a People, the Musical” on Nov. 16.

For information visit dekalbcountyhistory.org or call 815-895-5762.