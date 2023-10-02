Enjoy the fall colors with a master arborist in Sycamore Oct. 7

SYCAMORE – Those looking to get outside and enjoy the fall weather and colors are invited to participate in a tree walk led by a master arborist in Sycamore Oct. 7.

The Sycamore Public Library will hold the walk from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 7 at the Great Western Trail Expansion, according to a news release.

The walk is free and open to the public.

Attendees will be led on a tree identification walk along the trail. Participants can meet under the American Legion shelter. The walk will be led by Zac King, a Great Lakes Urban Forestry Management master arborist. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email jillc@sycamorelibrary.org or call 815-895-2500, ext. 405.