October 02, 2023
Shaw Local
Enjoy the fall colors with a master arborist in Sycamore Oct. 7

Shaw Local 2021 file photo – Those looking to get outside and enjoy the fall weather and colors are invited to participate in a tree walk led by a master arborist in Sycamore Oct. 7, 2023. (Katrina Milton)

SYCAMORE – Those looking to get outside and enjoy the fall weather and colors are invited to participate in a tree walk led by a master arborist in Sycamore Oct. 7.

The Sycamore Public Library will hold the walk from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 7 at the Great Western Trail Expansion, according to a news release.

The walk is free and open to the public.

Attendees will be led on a tree identification walk along the trail. Participants can meet under the American Legion shelter. The walk will be led by Zac King, a Great Lakes Urban Forestry Management master arborist. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email jillc@sycamorelibrary.org or call 815-895-2500, ext. 405.