Parkinson’s support group meeting Oct. 4

DeKALB – First Lutheran Church will host a meeting of the DeKalb County Parkinson Support Group.

The church, 324 N. Third St., DeKalb, will hold the meeting from 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 4, according to a news release.

The meeting is free and intended for Parkinson’s patients and their caregivers.

The meeting includes a medications and side effects presentation by Jennifer Truckenbrod, RPh, a Rochelle Pharmacy employee. Flu shots are available. Attendees must register for a shot by Sept. 28. To register, email snak974@comcast.net.

For information, email dmaak@aol.com or snak974@comcast.net.