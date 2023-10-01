Kishwaukee Concert Band 22nd concert season begins Oct. 8 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Concert Band will open its 22nd season with a concert directed by Deb Shofner and Dave Lehman.

The concert will be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 8 in the Boutell Concert Hall at the Northern Illinois University Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb, according to a news release.

The concert is free and handicapped accessible. Parking is available in lots three, four, and 14.

“The Hermitage,” by Clifton Williams, is a concert march commissioned by and dedicated to the Future Music Leaders of America. “Edifice,” arranged by Leland Forsblad and scored by Wayne Livingston, is a composition built on ascending fourth intervals combined with rhythmic drive. Robert Sheldon’s “Bright Lights” is a fast-paced and high-energy selection.

“John Williams in Concert,” arranged by Paul Lavender, features John Williams music from films such as “Star Wars” and “E.T. The Extra Terrestrial.” Edwin Franks Goldman’s “On the Mall” is his most famous march and includes audience participation. “The Waltzing Cat,” by Leroy Anderson, will have attendees almost imagine a cat at a fancy ball.

John Cacavas’ “Salute to Jimmy Webb” include the songs “MacArthur Park,” “By the Time I Get to Phoenix,” “Didn’t We,” “Galveston,” and “Up, Up, and Away.” “Clarinetics” features clarinetist Rich Mayer. Three selections are being played from Robert Bennet and James Curnow’s “Suite of Old American Dances.”

The band is supported by the DeKalb County Community Foundation and the Mary E. Stevens Concert and Lecture Fund.

The Kishwaukee Concert Band is a is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization comprised of volunteer players older than 18 who have played an instrument in the past.

For information, visit kishconcertband.org or the band’s Facebook page.