Domestic violence vigil, survivor speak-out set for Monday in DeKalb

DeKALB – Safe Passage will host two annual candlelight vigils, one Monday in DeKalb and one Oct. 11 in Sandwich, in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The vigils will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb, and from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich, according to a news release.

The vigils are free and open to the public.

The vigils also will feature a survivor-made art project and a survivor speak-out.

Guest speakers include state Rep. Jeff Keicher and DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd for the DeKalb vigil. The Sandwich speakers are DeKalb County State’s Attorney Rick Amato and Detective Jennifer Marcellis. The theme of this year’s vigils is “Grow through what you go through.”

Safe Passage is DeKalb County’s only domestic violence and sexual assault crisis center, providing a wide range of services including shelter, counseling and advocacy to survivors and their loved ones.

For information, visit safepassagedv.org/events.