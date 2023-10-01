AARP Tax-Aide seeking volunteers for 2024 tax season

DeKALB – AARP Tax-Aide is seeking DeKalb, Sycamore, and LaSalle area volunteers for the 2024 tax season.

The tax season will be held from Feb. 1 through April 15, according to a news release.

The training is free and open to the public.

The training is available through in-person and online programs. Volunteer opportunities include preparing tax returns, helping with set-up and tear-down at AARP’s Sycamore site, and greeting at the DeKalb Public Library. Orientation for new volunteers is being held in November. Certification and training are set for January. To volunteer, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaidevolunteer or call 888-687-2277.

For information, call 815-751-5763.