Recover-Con event set for Oct. 7 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery will host its third annual Recover-Con Conference to help build community recovery.

The conference will begin at 8 a.m. Oct. 7 at the Northern Illinois University Barsema Alumni Visitors Center, 231 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the conference is free.

The conference features more than 25 workshops, speakers and presenters. The theme of the conference is “Fighting Stigma by Rewriting Our Stories.”

The Recover-Con speakers include:

TJ Woodward, author and Conscious Recovery founder

Lyndsay Hartman, Kane Co Harm Reduction street outreach coordinator

Jimmy McGill, author and former Arkansas director of Recovery Services

Dr. Steven Holtsford, M.D., Recovery Centers of America medical director

Tara Connor, 2006 Miss USA, recovery advocate and TED Talk speaker

Tony Hoffman, professional BMX racer and coach, recovery advocate and TED Talk speaker

Exhibitor tables and sponsorships are available. Sponsorships will be accepted through Sept. 15. To exhibit a booth or sponsor the event, call 779-707-0151.

Registration is encouraged to attend. A package of nine CEU’s is available for $22. To register, visit recover-con.com.

For information, visit recover-con.com.