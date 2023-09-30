Learn more about influence of AI at next NIU STEM Cafe

DeKALB – The next Northern Illinois University STEM Cafe will explore the influence and ethics of artificial intelligence technologies.

The STEM Cafe will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fatty’s Pub and Grille, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, according to a news release. Food and beverages are available to buy at Fatty’s.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public. Registration is required to attend.

During the STEM Cafe, attendees can learn about AI’s ethical and practical implications for communication and creativity. Companies are afraid of falling behind those using AI. They also are cautious about AI, particularly the line between what it can do and what it should avoid.

The event’s featured speakers include David J. Gunkel, an NIU professor of media studies and presidential research, scholarship and artistry professor, and Andy Jeon, an NIU assistant professor of marketing.

NIU STEM Cafes are part of NIU STEAM and are designed to increase public awareness of the critical role that STEM fields play in everyday lives. To register, visit go.niu.edu/stemcafe.