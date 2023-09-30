September 30, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Enjoy music tribute to ‘Grease’ in DeKalb Sunday

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a music tribute to the movie “Grease,” featuring music duo JP and Jenny.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the tribute at 2 p.m. Sept. 30 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The tribute is free and open to the public.

The duo will perform songs from “Grease” and the 1950s and ′60s while wearing authentic costumes. The tribute features live vocals, guitars and professional musical track reproductions. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.