Enjoy music tribute to ‘Grease’ in DeKalb Sunday

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a music tribute to the movie “Grease,” featuring music duo JP and Jenny.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the tribute at 2 p.m. Sept. 30 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The tribute is free and open to the public.

The duo will perform songs from “Grease” and the 1950s and ′60s while wearing authentic costumes. The tribute features live vocals, guitars and professional musical track reproductions. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.