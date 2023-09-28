“Rage Play” performances begin Friday at NIU

DeKALB – The Northern Illinois University School of Theatre and Dance will open its 2023 to 2024 production season with performances of the black comedy play “Rage Play.”

The play will run from Friday through Oct. 7, according to a news release

“Rage Play,” originally written by Nandita Shenoy, tells the story of three women standing over the man they killed. The women struggle to understand how it happened and why he keeps coming back to life. Through purgatory, the women aim for liberation and a little revenge.

The NIU production is directed by Hannah Hammel. “Rage Play” contains a content warning. The play features flashing lights and depictions and discussions of sensitive topics, including but not limited to gender discrimination, violence, death, sexual assault and sexual discrimination. NIU Department of Counseling and Higher Education counselors are available at every performance.

Tickets for “Rage Play” are free for NIU students with pre-reserved tickets and $9 for everyone else. To buy tickets, visit go.niu.edu/arts-tickets.

Performances of “Rage Play” begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and Oct. 5 and 6 at the Sally Stevens Players Theatre in the NIU Stevens Building. There are also matinee performances at 2 p.m. Oct. 1 and 7.

For more information, visit www.niu.edu/theatre.