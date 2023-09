SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed the Painted Lady Collection to its membership.

Chamber staff, board members and community members celebrated the Painted Lady Collection joining the chamber with a ribbon-cutting Sept. 12, according to a news release.

The Painted Lady Collection, 303 W. State St., Sycamore, offers women’s clothing, home furnishings and a children’s boutique.

For information, visit paintedladyfurniturellc.com.