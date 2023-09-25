Sycamore graduate receives Palmer Family Music Education Scholarship

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation announced that Emily Bychowski is the recipient of the Palmer Family Music Education Scholarship.

The scholarship was presented to Bychowski at a DeKalb Municipal Band concert, according to a news release.

Bychowski graduated from Sycamore High School in 2023. She played viola in the Sycamore Middle School and Sycamore High School orchestras. Bychowski also performed with the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra. She plans on majoring in music education at Northern Illinois University.

The Palmer Family Music Education Scholarship Fund awards a scholarship to a DeKab County high school graduate who plans to pursue a music career. The fund was created in 2009 by Dee Palmer, who passed away in 2011, and his supporters. Palmer was the DeKalb Municipal Band director.

For information, call 815-748-5383 or email scholarships@dekalbccf.org.