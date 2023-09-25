DeKalb women’s chorus donates check to Sycamore preschool

SYCAMORE – Bread and Roses recently donated a $1,800 check to the Federated Preschool to fund scholarships.

The funds were raised during Bread and Roses’ “Pathwork” concert July 15 at the Federated Church of Sycamore, 612 W. State St., according to a news release.

The check was presented to preschool director Bobbi Clough and support members by the Bread and Roses steering committee and former Director Peggy Safford. The chorus raised $685 through raffle ticket sales and $1,105 by donations.

Bread and Roses is a DeKalb-based chorus of about 25 women who travel to many surrounding areas, including St. Charles, Kirkland and Huntley.

The Federated Preschool offers preschool students a part-time education and promotes positive, planned and spontaneous learning to develop life skills.