NIU Art Museum announces upcoming bus tour dates

DeKALB – The Northern Illinois University Art Museum will host two fall bus trips through its Get-on-the-Bus program.

The bus trips will be held Sept. 22 and Nov. 19, according to a news release.

The first trip features tours of Crab Tree Farm and the Driehaus Museum. The farm tour includes 30 Arts and Crafts interiors and exhibit rooms. No interior photography is allowed. The museum tour will feature the “Hector Guimard: Art Nouveau to Modernism” exhibit. The exhibit explores the work and life of French architect Hector Guimard.

The bus departs at 8 a.m. Boarding for the bus begins at 7:45 a.m. on the NIU parking garage’s north side. Lunch is available in the River North neighborhood. The bus will return about 6:30 p.m.

The trip costs $75 for museum members, $90 for nonmembers, and $80 for students and seniors. The trip registration and payment deadline is Sept. 8.

The second bus trip will visit the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center. Attendees can view the “I’ll Have What She’s Having: The Jewish Deli” and “Interactive Holograms: Survivor Stories Experience” exhibits. The hologram exhibit allows patrons to view a Holocaust survivor’s hologram as they tell their survival story. Participants will eat lunch at Kaufman’s Bagel and Delicatessen. The group also will visit Mitsuwa Marketplace, a Japanese grocery store chain.

The bus will begin boarding at 8:45 a.m. on the NIU parking garage’s north side. The bus departs at 9 a.m. Attendees are responsible for their own food. The bus will return to DeKalb about 6 p.m.

The trip costs $50 for museum members and seniors, $60 for nonmembers, and $45 for students ages 22 and younger. The deadline to pay and register is Nov. 10. To register, call 815-753-1936.

The NIU Art Museum Get-on-the-Bus trips allow people to meet art lovers, see innovative historical exhibits, and keep up with art world events.

For information, visit go.niu.edu/artmuseumevents.