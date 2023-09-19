Sycamore library group’s used-book sale begins Sept. 29

SYCAMORE – The Friends of the Sycamore Library will hold a used-book sale to help improve the library’s resources, community services and facilities.

The book sale will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 29 and 30 in meeting rooms Nos. 1 and 2 at the Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., according to a news release.

The sale is free and open to the public.

Items on sale include new or used cookbooks; fiction, nonfiction and holiday-themed books; DVDs, audiobooks and CDs.

Prices range from 25 cents to $3. Accepted forms of payment include cash, debit and major credit cards.

The Friends of the Sycamore Library is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to supporting the library in a various ways.

For information, email friendsofthesycamorelibrary@gmail.com.